Candidate Profile: Don Bacon

For Representative in Congress District 2

Name: Don Bacon

Party: Republican

Age: 59

Occupation: Retired AF General, now Congressman

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I love our country, our freedoms, the opportunity it affords us all, and that we strive for equality under the law. I was initially motivated to run in 2016 to solve the devastating military readiness situation and to make our tax policies better so that Americans could compete on a level playing field. We got that done. Today, I’m motivated to stop the reckless spending that has triggered terrible cost of living increases and to pursue energy independence.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

To reign in the reckless spending passed under this Democrat majority that has fueled the worst inflation rates in 41 years. The average family has lost $500 a month due to this. I will also promote an “all of the above” approach for our nation’s energy production so that we won’t have to import energy from the Middle East, Venezuela and Russia. Other priorities: With my growing seniority in the Armed Services Committee, I want to fix enlisted pay in the military so junior ranking families are not on SNAP (food stamps). I want to help young adults who had to take depression medicine when they were much younger to be allowed to join the military. We’re excluding too many from service unnecessarily. I want to help keep siblings together who are in foster care. I also will author (as I have now) legislation to make our government do more to defend our private sector and infrastructure from the frequent Russian and Chinese cyber-attacks.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

My record proves that I have done so. The Common Ground Committee rates me the #1 elected official in America for seeking consensus and Georgetown University rates me in top 3% for bipartisanship in Congress. I’ve been rated the #1 GOP member by the Chamber of Commerce and 100% for five years straight by the small businesses (NFIB) and yet endorsed or supported by 33 different Labor Unions. In fact, the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters named me the Legislator of the Year. AMVETs also recognized me as their Legislator of the Year and the Congressional Management Foundation awarded our office with “Best Constituent Services in Congress. I am on the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and Chair the Bipartisan For Country Caucus, which consists of veterans of both parties.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I served in the AF for 30 years, 16 assignments, 5 commands and 4 deployments to the Middle East, retiring as a brigadier general. I was the Commander of Offutt AFB, which is the second largest employer in the state. I was also a professor at Bellevue University. In Congress I serve on the Armed Services Committee and the Agriculture Committee to include being on the Ranking Republican on the Nutrition Subcommittee. I am the Chair in the following eight caucuses: Mainstreet Republicans, For Country Caucus (Bipartisan Veterans), Traumatic Brain Injury, Foster Care, Baltic Security, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence/Surveillance/Reconnaissance and Soccer.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being in congress

Keeping our nation safe and secure. I like using my 30-year military experience to ensure we have a smart national security strategy and that we maintain “Peace through Strength.” Border security is part of this, and we must fix the broken border and stop the record fentanyl overdoses that have resulted.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I’ve delivered bipartisan results. I’ve passed 13 bills that became law to that positively impacted Gold Star families, suicide prevention for veterans, speeding DoD payments to small businesses, bringing mask production back to the U.S., Taiwan’s security, improving federal intelligence sharing with the states, public/private financing of new Veterans Administration facilities and the naming of the Petty Officer French Post Office in Benson. We were able to get $1B to rebuild Offutt after the floods, a new $160M Offutt runway, $27M for Eppley Airfield modernization, $29M for UNMC’s NExT project, $2.5B for Nebraskan roads and bridges, $200M for rural broadband, $200M to replace lead pipes in NE, and $50M for affordable housing in Omaha. In contrast, my opponent does not have a bipartisan record in the Unicameral. He was rated 49 of 49 based on his liberal record by the American Conservative Union just two years ago.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

My wife of 38 years and I will stay in the local area to remain near our four children and seven grandchildren. I am interested in advocating for our military and national security whether in Congress or not. I’d like to get more involved with my church, Life Spring Church in Bellevue. Further, I want to write a book about faith and leadership.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I have the support of all 11 mayors and all 3 County Sheriffs in NE02. The NE Farm Bureau, NFIB, Chamber of Commerce, Cattlemen, and 33 unions (to include both police unions) have endorsed me or provided maximum support.