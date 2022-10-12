Candidate Profile: Elizabeth Butler

For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Name: Elizabeth Butler

Party: Independent

Age: 39

Occupation: City Clerk, City of Omaha

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I like to be involved in the community that I live in. While working as the Papillion City Clerk, I was very active in various programs and clubs. I am a 2010 Leadership Sarpy graduate, 2013 Chautauqua Co-Chair, Teammates Mentor and an active member at St. Columbkille Church. In its infancy, I assisted the Papillion Historical Downtown Business Association navigate state liquor laws for their now sold out Sip and Walks. In addition, as a Papillion Historical Society Board member, I volunteered for years at the Winter Wonderland event by coordinating Santa’s arrival and his very popular spot at the Portal School House. I also helped plan the La Vista New Year’s Eve Gala. When I had my kids, I took a step back from volunteering to devote that time to them. Now both my boys are in school and I want to continue to be involved in the community. I believe my government knowledge, skills, talents and passion for learning make me a great candidate for the school board. It will keep me involved in an important part of my kid’s day while showing my boys the importance of volunteering your efforts to make a community great.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

One of my top priorities and what I believe to be a major issue affecting PLCS is the sharing of resources for mental health coordinators and behavior specialists.

In regards to mental health, it is my understanding there is a shared mental health liaison amongst the schools. The counselors stationed at each school are there for students, but also have to teach specials. This creates a gap in providing student’s much needed services, especially at Title 1 schools. My solution to this problem is to hire more mental health supports and counselors. Students should have access to counseling all the time, not when the person is available in between teaching sessions.

Another way that resources are spread thin is shared student behavior facilitators. Student behavior is a problem amongst all districts. Having dedicated facilitators at each school will greatly curb this problem by coaching students on how to express themselves without acting out.

More resources for both of these areas that provides properly taught social lessons would alleviate student crises. This would ultimately lead to a reduction of student’s missing classes when a crisis occurs, and on the flip side protect a teacher’s plan time and/or teaching time to deal with student crises.

To accomplish this, I will work with administration to comprise a plan to hire additional staff for these positions in an approach that will not raise the tax levy. It may take a couple of years to fully implement this goal.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

The same way I do every day as the City Clerk in Omaha, listen, keep an open mind and offer solutions. School board members are elected to represent everyone. Decisions are made for the betterment of the schools. Some may not agree with the decisions all of the time, but a good board member will listen and offer solutions that people feel comfortable with. I am there to represent and advocate for you, regardless of your political beliefs. I am great at working with the public to explain complex government issues. I am very quick to respond to public inquiries, making me a go to person for residents, media, and developers.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I graduated from Creighton University in 2005 with a Political Science degree with a minor in History. I then attended graduate school at Drake University, where I earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

In 2009, I was appointed as the Papillion City Clerk and served in that role until 2017, when I accepted the position as the Omaha City Clerk. I believe in investing in education to better serve the community and therefore embraced every opportunity to learn more about the community and my position. I am a 2010 graduate of Leadership Sarpy, a 2020 graduate of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Emerging Leader program, a Certified Municipal Clerk and most recently obtained my Master Municipal Clerk designation. I also serve as the First Vice President on the Nebraska Municipal Clerks Association Board and have taught sessions for municipal clerks throughout the state. I like to use my experience for good and take pride in sharing my knowledge with others.

In spring of 2022, I was recognized for my work as a City Clerk. I was named the 2022 Nebraska Municipal Clerk of the Year. At the March 29, 2022, Omaha City Council meeting, the City Council proclaimed it, “Elizabeth Butler Day” honoring all of my achievements at the City.

I believe my education and work experience will greatly supplement my motherly instincts as your school board representative.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

Froward Thinking. The community is growing at a fast rate and ever changing. When making decisions, school board members need to be mindful of the impacts it will have on future generations.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I will offer a new perspective to the board, one with fresh ideas to enhance the district’s opportunities for students. I have a track record of reducing government budgets while increasing services by streamlining process. A great example of this is that I implemented an online public records request system that cut response times by 75%. I will also utilize my years of training in the Nebraska Open Meetings Act to enhance meetings and keep board business flowing. In addition, I have formed relationships with local and state leaders. I used my knowledge and connections to get a state law passed that was approved unanimously. This bill benefited all government entities across the state and was deemed a “Good Government Law”. Most recently, I championed a couple different City of Omaha Charter changes that are now going to a vote of the people. I would love to use my government knowledge and my passion for education to be your representative on the board.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue be involved in the community that I love and care about.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am a rare candidate in that I have been endorsed by prominent elected officials from both political parties. Because I am an independent, I am not beholden to any political party agenda. My only agenda is make the best decisions for teachers, students, taxpayers and the community. I will work with everyone on the board to offer the best education to our kids.