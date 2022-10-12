Candidate Profile: Erik Servellon

For Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council District 5

Name: Erik Servellon

Party: Democrat

Age: 35

Occupation: Non-profit

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I have had the honor of serving with the Nebraska Army National Guard for 14 years. After a deployment to Afghanistan as a Flight Medic in 2016-17, I decided I needed to fight for the "boots on the ground". I had served my country, now it was time to serve my community.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

The Learning Community provides some of the best value for taxpayers' money. My top priority is to expand services in South Omaha and Bellevue - while not raising taxes one cent. This is possible thanks to the Learning Communities' fiscal responsibility and my advocacy for strong return on taxpayer's investment.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I don't care what party you represent, I care if you're willing to work together to solve the issues facing all of us. I have a strong set of values and none of them involve devaluing a strong set of values held by someone else.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Incumbent, Learning Community;

Fourteen years, NCO, Nebraska Army National Guard; Ten Years, Nonprofit and Civic Career, Current VP of Operations and Development at Tri-Faith Initiative;

2 Years, Board of Directors, OneWorld Community Health Centers;

5 Years, Board of Directors, MYLPA;

3 Years, Board of Directors, Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership;

Newly appointed, Board of Directors, National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials;

Masters of Public Administration, 2016, UNO

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

As a Councilmember, the most important aspect of my role is being a great steward of taxpayer's money. Taxpayers need to know that their dollars are being spent wisely and fairly for the community. After that, it's hiring and empowering the CEO to carry out the mission of the organization.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I will fight for South Omaha and Bellevue to receive better services - while not raising taxes. No other candidate has the combination of experience, energy, and decision-making ability that I do. I have a high passion for this work and I combine it with my knowledge and experience in organizational governance to great effect.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

My passion to serve my community - not to be a politician. I would continue to serve through my career in the nonprofit sector and volunteering my time with community organizations.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

My parents used services just like the Learning Community to learn English, get their GEDs, and become U.S. Citizens. The Learning Community works - it's some of the best investment that taxpayers make for our future.