Candidate Profile: Fred Tafoya

For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Name: Fred Tafoya

Party: Republican

Age: 82

Occupation: Retired dentist

*What motivated your decision to run for office?

PLCS is providing a world class educational experience for our students. I have been part of that direction for 20 years. I want to continue and improve that experience.

*What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

To insure that the student’s academic, physical and mental health and the staff’s physical and mental health is paramount in our operation of the district. This will be accomplished through policy and curriculum.

*How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

Everyone is entitled to their opinion! Our responsibility is to ensure that I research, gather facts and make objective decisions for PLCS.

*What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have 20 years in school boardmanship, curriculum, school finance and had numerous discussions with students, teachers and the district administration. I have attended many conventions, workshops, legislative activities and seminars.

*What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a schoolboard member?

The School Board has 3 main responsibilities: Supervise the budget, policies and the superintendent’s activities. We need to be the eyes and ears of the communities. We need to be knowledgeable

of the perception of the communities, by being available to discuss with the patrons, their concerns and perceptions.

* Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have 20 years of boardmanship. I have the education and experience necessary to make the decisions to operate the district in a fiscally responsible manner, as well as address the curriculum and oversee the policies.

*What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If I’m not successful, I will still be active in the community and PLCS, in whatever capacity that is necessary.

*What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

With 44 years as a small business owner of a dental practice, I have the experience of dealing with the public sector and knowledge of being fiscally responsible. During that time, I have volunteered for many civic organizations within the city, service groups and various boards with Midlands Hospital.