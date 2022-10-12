Candidate Profile: Greg Beach

For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Name: Greg Beach

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Occupation: Vice President-Special Asset Manager for financial institution

What motivated your decision to run for office?

-Having been a district resident since 2009 and having children in the district for the past eight years, I felt now is the time to step up. With a second high school opening and new schools opening each year, this is the time to get involved and use my background in finance and having an upfront view of public schools to build on what GPS has and what I can be.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

-My top priority will be to increase communication with district residents regarding decisions made at the board level. I will encourage open dialogue both in the discussion of items with the board meetings as well as being approachable outside of board meetings to address concerns.

How will you represent all your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

-I will put the students first with all decisions. This may be concerning to those who disagree, but if the goal is for the students to have the best education possible, we can bridge the gap. Communication is the best way to engage people of differing views and push the district forward.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

-My financial background in risk management would be an asset to the district as the board is responsible for spending the largest share of property tax dollars per household. In a growing district, we will see expenses rise and we must use the taxpayer dollar efficiently. I have the unique perspective of having a parent who was a long time Nebraska public school administrator and I have seen how school districts are managed. With that background, I can provide a viewpoint of someone who grew up in Nebraska schools and continues to stay informed on public education issues.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

-As school board members, we have the responsibility of marrying the education of our children with a fiscal responsibility to every Gretna Public School taxpayer. While recognizing our obligations to provide for our kids, expenditures need to be vetted and questions asked to determine if we are providing the best and safest education with the funds available. Then, communicate that to the public. District patrons need to know the “why.” If effectively explained, we can keep moving the district forward.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

-I am a firm believer in the Gretna Public Schools. I have a financial/risk management background that would be an asset to the administration, other board members, and taxpayers when analyzing fiscal procedures. In my line of work, I engage in open conversations and make tough decisions. Committing these skills towards the education of our kids and the business operations of our school, I can be a resource on the board to support casting informed votes on any issue.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

-I will remain active with the Teammates Program-Gretna Public Schools chapter having served for 10 years as a student mentor and program officer. I have coached youth softball and basketball teams. Regardless of the election outcome, I will continue to be an active and visible district resident