Candidate Profile: Jenna L. Garcia

For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Name: Jenna L. Garcia

Party: Democrat

Age: 37

Occupation: Executive Secretary, Omaha Public Library

What motivated your decision to run for office?

Unfortunately, our amazing public schools in Nebraska have become political battlegrounds. I will do everything I can to ensure that Gretna Public Schools remain extraordinary.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My first priority in office would be to really understand the culture of the school district, meet the employees, and travel to each of the schools/buildings. This may sound like a silly goal/priority, but I feel it is disrespectful and unnecessary to demand change immediately without having background. I will make it a priority to rearrange my work schedule to travel to the schools, volunteer at lunch while I'm there, perhaps read a book to some kids or help out in a classroom - to really get a chance to see how things are in the schools and where the needs and wants lie.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I am always available to be reached, via email or social media. I want to hear other thoughts and opinions because elected officials should listen to constituents regardless of political philosophy (as long as it is respectful). I will take others' views into consideration prior to any actions being taken.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have worked for the City of Omaha for over 13 years in various roles and departments. I understand how important each office is to making the entire municipality function, much like the school district. My background includes working directly with the Mayor, City Council, other elected officials and department heads, and the public, from all backgrounds and ideologies. In my current role, I assist with the financial management of various funds (roughly $18 million for this fiscal year), running various reports to analyze revenues and expenditures. I serve on my collective bargaining unit's board as the treasurer (274 members), giving me a unique perspective to collective bargaining.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

I do not think it is possible to pinpoint a single important aspect of a school board member. Some I think that are very important include the evaluation (as well as hiring/terminating) of the superintendent; developing and/or reviewing policies annually; and serving as a body of final appeal for staff on matters appealable from orders of the Superintendent.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Unlike other candidates, I am actively engaged in the community, as well as on social media and on my website/through email. As someone who has worked in municipal government with elected and appointed officials, I understand how infuriating it is when you're unable to reach your elected representative. I have the knowledge needed to work with others to be successful in getting what our district needs.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If voters do not elect me, I will continue being active in our schools and community. I will focus on what is in front of me, and help fulfill other needs.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I plan to work on transparency and accessibility regarding the board meetings as well. We should have our meetings livestreamed, and the agenda with supporting documents linked online. It is such an exciting time to be in our district! We need new, fresh leadership that is ready to take on these challenges. Vote for Jenna on November 8th!