Candidate Profile: Jim Grotrian

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) Subdivision 4

Name: Jim Grotrian

Party: Republican

Age: 56

Occupation: Consultant, Agri-business

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I am a lifelong resident of southeast Nebraska which encompasses the 7 counties of the OPPD Subdivision 4. I believe SD #4 of the OPPD service area should have a representative who can authentically represent the rural and urban ratepayer of the utility. It is also important to have an experienced, business minded public servant on the Board that can help shape important energy policy during such a critical time in our communities and country.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

I will prioritize the affordability and reliability of our electric rates utilizing all means of power generation.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I would stay focused on my priorities of affordability and reliability without looking through the lens of politics. A board member of a public utility should be responsive to all its constituents.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have extensive experience in customer relations, public policy, community development, agriculture, strategic planning, economic development, and public service. I am currently an elected member of my SID in Cass County with a proven track record of managing budgets, costs and being a keen steward of public resources. I also have almost 30 years of managing costs of tuition and expenses for students who were pursing higher education.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

A Director on the OPPD Board must be a strong voice for their constituents. A Director must also work with others to set strategic direction for the entire service area and always stay focused on the goals of affordability and reliability.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Voters should pick me to represent them because I have the experience, passion and authentic conservative message that can help lead in this time of rising costs and uncertain future demand of our electrical power grid.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to stay active in the conversation around energy policy and other challenges we face in our communities.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am fortunate to have the support of established leaders in my communities who know I will be an honest and collaborative representative on behalf of the stakeholders