Candidate Profile: Jim Moudry

For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Name: Jim Moudry

Party: Republican

Age: 71

Occupation: Consultant

What motivated your decision to run for office?

A concern for our children and my grandchildren motivated me to run. Our children are being indoctrinated with principles that are destructive to them and to our nation. We must push back against radical indoctrination that seeks to revise or erase our nation's history and undermine our Judeo-Christian principles -- all under the guise of education.

I want to make sure our children are provided the best quality, cost-effective, unbiased education possible to enable them to be contributing members of our community. I will stand against the ongoing anti-American and anti-Christian bias infiltrating our school systems. These teachings are destructive and detract from the main goal of educating our children. For the 2020/2021 school year, Bellevue schools ranked 129th out of 210 school districts in the State academically based on the standardized math and English/language arts tests. We can and must do better. We have to concentrate on academics and set higher expectations for our teachers and our students.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority will be to provide transparency to parents and community members of what is and is not being taught in our schools so they can have their voices heard. I will accomplish this by engaging parents and the community to push policies and procedures that will provide them transparency into curriculums, textbooks, and teaching materials being used in our schools.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

Education of our children should not be political. I will engage and confer with all who will talk with me and will make my positions and votes known.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Being left to run our family farm with my older brother when our father died when I was 13 years old taught me many valuable skills. Among them were faith, prayer, planning, responsibility, accountability, and budgeting. Additionally, my career in the Air Force as an aircraft commander and a weapons systems acquisition professional taught me leadership skills, how to work together as a team, and gave me experience evaluating proposals and selecting the best qualified offerors. My further experience on the Bellevue City Council makes me familiar with how boards run and how to evaluate budgets.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?​

Providing our children with the best education possible while providing parental transparency and involvement.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have a unique blend of experience and will always let you know my position on issues. I have a Christian, Conservative worldview which will play into every decision and vote I make. There are some things I can compromise on, but there are absolute truths that I cannot and will not compromise on. You will know where I stand.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to be involved attending school board meetings and otherwise advocating for the best education possible for our children to provide them the knowledge and skills needed to be good citizens and succeed in life.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am concerned for the direction public education has taken and I want to put the focus back on unbiased academics and our founding principles. I would be honored to represent and serve you on the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education.