Candidate Profile: Jim Pillen

For Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Name: Jim Pillen

Party: Republican

Age: 66

Occupation: Farmer, family business owner, and University of Nebraska regent.

What motivated your decision to run for office?

Dad taught us there’s two kinds of people, givers and takers. Be a giver. This great state has given us so much, and I've done my best to give back. I’m running for governor to keep Nebraska great for all our kids and grandkids. That means fixing our broken property tax system, keeping all of our kids here, strengthening our rural communities, defending agriculture, and preserving the Christian, conservative values that make Nebraska so special.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

I will focus on developing relationships in the unicameral so we can bring transformative tax change to Nebraska. The first year, it will be all hands on deck to protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska. We will be defending our conservative values, protecting our water, and strengthening agriculture.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

My core message is something that has resonated with voters regardless of their political party. I have yet to meet a Nebraska voter that doesn’t want their children to stay in Nebraska and grow up with the values they’ve worked hard to instill in them. Cutting property taxes is the top concern of Nebraska voters regardless of party affiliation, and voters across the state understand that when agriculture succeeds both Omaha and Lincoln grow too.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

If elected in November, I’ll be the first Nebraska governor in over 100 years to make a full-time living in production agriculture. I’ve spent my entire life in Nebraska agriculture. I’ve built a successful family business from the ground up, creating Nebraska jobs. I’ll bring my business and agricultural experience to tackle our state’s toughest challenges.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

The most important aspect will be bringing conservative leadership to the governor’s office, meaning we run the state of Nebraska like a business.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates? What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

Win or lose, I will continue to promote the state of Nebraska by working to encourage our kids to stay in the state, advocate for lower property taxes, grow agriculture, and promote our conservative values.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

Business experience and conservative leadership matter. I am passionate and competitive. I have a track record in business of common sense, hard work, bringing people together, and getting things accomplished. Those are the qualities I’ll bring as your governor.