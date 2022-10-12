Candidate Profile: Jim Warren

For County Commissioner District 5

Name: Jim Warren

Party: Republican

Age: 69

Occupation: semi-retired

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

Community service was instilled in me from a young age. My experience in this office and as Gretna’s mayor has prepared me for a leadership role to continue in this office/

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Sarpy is in the need of additional infrastructure. Anyone that drives the roads of Sarpy is aware of this need. I have helped to put together the structure and system to start to get done and look forward to continuing.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

Political parties are not important to me at the level. I work with all resident of Sarpy and the other entities we are involved with.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Over the last 25 years in government I have developed a unique skill set to be able to work and get things done is local government.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being commissioner?

Listening to voters is probably the most important. Taking calls, returning calls and emails and being available.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am grateful to serve Sarpy and those in this community.