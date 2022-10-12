Candidate Profile: John Arch

For Member of the Legislature District 14

Name: John Arch

Party: Republican

Age: 66

Occupation: Healthcare Consulting/State Senator District 14

What motivated your decision to run for office?

In 2018 I ran because I believed that I had the right set of experience and ideals to make a positive impact on our state and community. I am running for re-election because I believe that we have done a good job overcoming some big challenges and still were able to address issues that have improved our lives.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority if re-elected will be the same as it was when I first ran. I want to continue to improve our state’s economic climate and provide tax relief to help grow opportunities and our community. During my time in office, we have passed several bills that have helped create opportunities for economic development and job creation, and this past year we passed the largest tax relief package. These are great starts, but I believe we can do much more.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I have always taken the approach that every citizen matters. Our office always attempts to address every email and call to assure that every voice is heard. I always consider all viewpoints when making a decision on whether to vote for or against every piece of legislation. I will continue these practices during a second term.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I am the current State Senator representing District 14. I also currently serve as the Chairman for the Health and Human Services Committee.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being in the legislature?

The most important aspect of serving in the Nebraska Legislature is to pass and update state laws to make sure our state provides opportunities for all who seek them. It is our responsibility to create an environment that allows our economy to grow and generate quality, well paying jobs. It is also our responsibility to give a hand up to help get people back on their feet when they find themselves in need, and to provide for those who cannot help themselves.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I believe that my experience in business and as a state senator have shown that I can work with others to provide positive results even during the most challenging times. My time in the Legislature as a committee chairman gives me an advantage when trying to navigate legislation from introduction through final passage. Experience gives me the advantage.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to work as a healthcare consultant and spend more time with my family and grandchildren. I will always look for ways to positively impact our community

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

It is a great honor representing the people of District 14 in the Nebraska Legislature. I would ask for your vote to keep working to make Sarpy County and our state an even better place to live, work, raise a family and retire.