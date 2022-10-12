Candidate Profile: Kacie Murtha

For Member of Springfield City Council At-Large

Name: Kacie Murtha

Party: Democrat

Age: 36

Occupation: Special Education Teacher

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

To learn more about the town, the history, and how the process works for getting items done in town.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

To continue to have a small town feel, while still improving and expanding the town. I will do this by gathering information from the public and taking that into consideration while making decisions.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I support all political parties and will listen to everyone's opinions to help gain an understanding of a topic to make the best vote or decision.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have lived in Springfield my whole life and have seen how the town has grown and changed throughout the years. I have also been on the city council for three year now.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a city council member?

Getting input from people that live in and visit Springfield on what the city can improve on and understanding what we have done great thus far.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Currently, I am the only woman on the city council. I feel that I bring new ideas and am not afraid to ask the hard questions to gain more information about a topic.