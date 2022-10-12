Candidate Profile: Kathy Welch

For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 4

Name: Kathy Welch

Party: Republican

Age: 66

Occupation: Realtor

Website: None

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I am motivated by the possibility of making a real and lasting difference in my community. When I first ran for office, I saw that there were changes that needed to happen in the City of Bellevue and I felt that I could contribute to those changes. As a member of the City Council, I have been fortunate to work with a dedicated team of city employees who are committed to making Bellevue a great place to live, work, and play. I am proud of the progress we have made over the past four years, but there is still more work to be done. I am running for re-election because I want to continue fighting to improve our community. I am determined to make Bellevue a place where everyone can thrive, and I hope you will join me on this journey.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

I am running for re-election to the Bellevue City Council because I am invested in this community and its future. My top priority as a member of the City Council will be keeping our city safe by fully funding our Police and Fire Departments. In order to get this done, I will work closely with the City Administration and the Economic Development Department to ensure that we are making the most efficient use of our resources. I believe that by working together, we can make Bellevue a safer and more prosperous community for all its residents.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

As a member of the Bellevue City council, I will work to represent all of my constituents, regardless of their political beliefs. I believe that the best way to serve my community is to listen to the concerns of all residents and work within the confines of city laws and ordinances. I will also make myself available to constituents through email and phone calls. By engaging with members of my community, I hope to build trust and understanding, and ultimately create a more unified city.

What experience do you have to offer this position?

I am grateful for the chance to serve as a member of the Bellevue City Council, and I offer my skills and experience to this role. I have served on the council for 4 years, and during that time I have learned how to listen to diverse perspectives and find common ground. As a lifelong resident of Sarpy County, I understand the unique challenges and opportunities that our community faces. I am committed to working collaboratively with other members of the council to make Bellevue an even better place to live. With my experience in city government, I am confident that I can be an effective voice for the citizens of Bellevue.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of Council person?

The most important aspect of being a council person is doing what is best for the city and its residents. This means being able to work with the mayor to create a vision for the city and then working with administration to find ways to implement that vision. It also means being willing to weigh the alternatives and make decisions that will benefit the most people. This can be a difficult task, but it is essential if we want our city to thrive.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidate?

I'm running for Bellevue City Council because I believe that I can make a difference in our community. I have the experience, knowledge, and commitment to deliver results that our city needs.

I've served over the last four, transformational years, so I know how our government works and how to get things done. I'm also a small business owner, so I understand the challenges that businesses face. And I know how important it is to make our community safe and thriving.

I'm accessible and approachable, and I listen to what people have to say. I'll always put the needs of our community first, and I'll work tirelessly to make Bellevue a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

So if you're looking for a candidate who will fight for you and get results, I hope you'll consider voting for me on Election Day.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If the voters don't decide to elect me, I will stay involved in the community. I care about my fellow citizens and want what's best for them. I will continue to fight for the issues that matter to me and to those around me. I believe that it's important to have a voice in our government, and I will continue to be a part of the conversation. I encourage everyone to get involved in their communities and to make their voices heard. We all have a role to play in making our world a better place, and I will continue to do my part regardless of the outcome of the election.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I have served the citizens of Bellevue for 4 years on the city council creating more tax dollars for projects that had previously been put on hold because of weak city finances. Without raising property taxes and without instituting a restaurant sales tax, we were able to fully fund our Fire Department and increase support for our Police Department to make Bellevue safer; and, now, we are working to take care of our residents with projects that are long overdue. I would be honored to serve you again for another 4 years. My top priorities if re-elected would be to continue to make your city a safe and vibrant place to live and work and to keep your taxes low. I have a proven track record of doing both and I ask for your vote on November 8th.