Candidate Profile: Katrina Tomsen

For State Treasurer

Name: Katrina Tomsen

Party: Libertarian

Age: 48

Occupation: Optometrist

Website: NA

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I want to promote a third party, and I don’t want to see incumbents run unopposed.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority is to sound the alarm bells loud and clear about the problems with the Invisible State in the state of Nebraska.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

In order to be fair, I’m going to differentiate between criminal offenses and moral offenses. Political propaganda magnifies the moral issues without even providing justice for crimes.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I started a small business from scratch, I helped re-organize a condominium association as secretary/treasurer, and I work for people of all echelons of society as an optometrist. Unfortunately, I also know what it is like to be attacked by electronic warfare; and I recognize it in a lot of people.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being state treasurer?

The most important aspect is to follow the laws according to what the legislature wants the State Treasurer to do.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

If the incumbent is not sounding the alarms loud enough, I am a sure back-up.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will get involved at a more local level of government. I am especially interested in Township Boards.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I oppose the current leadership in our government. I am dismayed that we are wallowing as a country; I cannot find Justice. Therefore, I am getting involved like any decent citizen should.