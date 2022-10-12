Candidate Profile: Kristen DuPree

For Board of Governors At Large for Metropolitan Community College

Name: Kristen DuPree

Party: Democratic

Age: 37

Occupation: Actuary

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I’ve seen how access to higher education has the power to change lives. It can end the cycle of generational poverty when the right barriers are removed so students have the support needed to reach their goals. I’m running to make sure all students have the right tools to better their lives through education.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Introducing a childcare solution for MCC students. Lack of quality and affordable childcare options prevents many from gaining the education and skills they need to enter the workforce. I will engage partnerships with early childhood education centers, MCCs own early childhood education program, and nonprofits to explore grants to subsidize funding.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I’ve engaged with voters across the various communities represented by the at large seat, in order to understand their values. The themes I’ve heard are consistent from voters across the political spectrum: a strong community college with affordable tuition provides a pathway to financial stability and promotes economic growth. As a board member, I will make decisions consistent with these values.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

As an actuary, I’m trained to ask the right questions and make data driven decisions. This approach to policy making gives voters a candidate who will focus on providing value for taxpayers by considering the long term and financial impacts of board decisions.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

Creating and maintaining affordable options for higher education and training, so cost is not a barrier to academic and vocational goals.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have a background valuable to this role due to my career in a STEM field, and I’m the only candidate with firsthand experience of the challenges faced by today’s working parents. I’m best suited to expand access to these in-demand careers, including the trades, by removing barriers for non-traditional students to gain the skills they need to successfully enter the workforce.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to be active in our community and advocate for high quality public education.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I was truly honored to be the primary winner out of a field of four candidates. I’m proud to earn endorsements from labor unions, local community leaders and current and former MCC board members. I look forward to exchanging more ideas with voters about how to keep MCC an incredible community resource for years to come.