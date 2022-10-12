Candidate Profile: Kyle R. Fisher

For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Name: Kyle R Fisher

Party: Republican

Age: 60

Occupation: Business Manager

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

The motivation for this desire, is my value of education and the community. By continuing my service, I hope to continue developments for the community and schools. Education is the key to the future as we continue to develop the children. We must keep our flexibility to adapt to changes as they occur.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

The top priorities are to continue student experiences and to maintain budget controls.

The student experiences are impacted by the buildings, the environment, the courses, and the great faculty and staff. We need to make sure our students are ready for the next step, whether it be a four-year or two-year degree, the trades, military service, or other avenues.

Budget controls are in place with the spending guidelines currently in place. As our district grows, there will be changes is needs and resources. This will be the area to continue developing.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

As an elected official you are to represent your constituents, not yourself. While not all agree on many things, one must be open to hearing what others have to say and consider those points in your decisions.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have collected 12 years of school board service in this great district. Along with my business background, I believe the background it has provided guides me well to continue the great path forward.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

The priority of the school board is to best serve the community through providing the best education. To do this, the school board conducts the policies and budgeting.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

It is my desire to contribute to the community through an avenue I highly value. My experience in this office is a unique element.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

Served Springfield Platteview School Board 2007-2014, 2019-current

Appointed to Learning Community Council 2015-2016

Also currently serve on Springfield Planning Commission