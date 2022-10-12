Candidate Profile: Lee Smith

For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Name: Lee Smith

Party: Republican

Age: 47

Occupation: The Reed Group/Operations Manager for Disability and FML leaves.

Website: N/A

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I have had 3 children in the district (2 currently). Springfield Platteview Community Schools is a well-run district with well-run schools. They do not get caught up in the political nonsense that sometimes happens across the nation, with their only priority being the safety, security, and depth of learning of our children. I want to make sure this continues. I am a hometown boy that grew up and take pride in the district and want to make sure that the current students continue to get the learning and experience I had.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

To make sure that we as a district are being good steward of the finances provided by the taxpayers, to continue the small-town values that have served us well, and to make sure the educators have the resources they need to continue to deliver a second to none education to our children.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

With the School Board it is all about safety and education putting the needs of the Children above any political point of view.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have been around the district the majority of my life. From elementary school up, I was educated by the district and am familiar with the current issues and the people involved/making decisions.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a school board member?

The most important aspect is giving the educators the resources they need to lead Nebraska in educating our children.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have grown up in the district and the community, I have children in the district, and I want want the best education/experience we can provide for our children.