Candidate Profile: Leroy Lopez

For Auditor of Public Accounts

Name: Leroy Lopez

Party: Legal Marijuana Party

Age: 38

Occupation: Sales; Small Business Owner

Website: None

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I was motivated to run for office on three fronts. One, we need more accountability in the state’s finances and other affairs. We have had misuse of federal, state, and local funds in the last two years, then any other time in the history of Nebraska as well as the United States. Two, we need to address the way voting is done in the populated areas of the state. We need to get rid of electric voting machines and replace with paper ballots with serial numbers and watermarks. Finally, I ran as a candidate for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to spread his gospel and to get more people with Christ like mindsets involved at the local, state, and federal level.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority in office will be to expose and eliminate the abuse of local, state, and federal funds by big corporations, lobbyists, organizations, and so forth. It is getting the word out that a majority of these funds are WE THE PEOPLE’s taxpayer dollars. Why are millions and billions of taxpayer dollars being unaccounted for, while there are people who can’t afford the rising cost of medical, fuel, rent/mortgage, and other costs that are drowning Nebraskans.

How do I get it done? By auditing people and institutions that abuse the system. It’s public record to see which corporations, organizations and people accepted PPP loans for ridiculous amounts of money. It’s my job to follow the money of non-profit organizations and see how they spend their money. I also want to work with legislators to close loop holes and hold these people accountable.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I understand the concept of WE THE PEOPLE. We come from all backgrounds, creeds, race, religions, etc. and we can’t let this divide us. We are all Nebraskans. There is always going to be differences in political views, we are all made unique by our creator, but that doesn’t stop us from working with our neighbor to do what is best for our state. As State Auditor, I am a representative of the people, and that is every single person of Nebraska regardless of political views.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I graduated from Peru State College in 2015 with a Bachelor of Applied Sciences Degree in Business Management. I have managed many businesses including retail, restaurant, and my own business. I have leadership abilities gained throughout my years in school, business, and church.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being auditor?

Honesty

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician. I want to represent the people of Nebraska and help them put more of the money they make back into their pocket.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I’ll keep on living and preaching the gospel.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am a true believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and without him nothing in my life would be possible. I believe in the Constitution of the United States, especially the Bill of Rights. I believe Nebraskans are taxed to death, especially property owners and auditing accounts will lead to more money in the taxpayer’s wallet. A different view in office will change it as I am running against the Lt. Governor for the past 8 years and bureaucrat of over 30 years in Washington DC and Lincoln. Vote these people out!