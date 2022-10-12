Candidate Profile: Loreen Reynante

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 2

Name: Loreen Reynante

What motivated your decision to run for office?

Running for City Council was something that I thought about for about 4-5 years. I was part of a grassroots group to change the city ordinance for keeping an RV on your own property. The process and education that I gained was a great experience. As time as gone by and attending council meetings, I feel it is time for a change so fresh eyes and a fresh perspective are on the city council.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Remove the road extension concern from N. Beadle and N. Osage to First Street out of the One and Six Year Road Plan. Residents that live in that area are opposed and the expense for the taxpayer does not make sense to disrupt and anger the residents living there. The traffic study conducted, states there would be no real impact for traffic to extend to First Street. The money spent would be a waste.

How will you represent all of you constituents, even the ones with a different political philosophy?

City Council is a non partisan position, but should there be an issue that has a different point of political philosophy, I would listen with an open mind, and remind myself that being an elected official is not about the official, it is about the will of the people.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

As a small business owner, I understand maintaining a budget and taking care of things in a prompt manner. I also understand the commitment involved. In addition to my small business owner experience, I worked in corporate America for many years. I was a series 7 and 63 Registered Representative. I was responsible for responding to client needs regarding financial access to their account. Help with basic technology service so clients could access their account online. Follow up via phone call or email and responsible for correct, timely and pertinent information. I also have Property Title research background which can be helpful to understand the transfer of ownership and what is needed to buy/sell property.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: council person, school board member, congressman, etc)?

Integrity! Honesty, follow up and follow through brings credibility and character. My strong organizational skills will help keep things in order. With technology today, it is so easy to let things fall through the cracks or just ignore something. Not only will I always follow up on something, I will with a sense of urgency as it is the right thing to do.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I am running as a true grassroots candidate. I believe being elected to a publicly held position is an extension of the people who voted you in, not a position of power.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to attend City Council meetings and the Planning Commission meetings. I will make public comments on things that I feel are either overreach or the council should seriously consider before voting to approve/not approve of an item on the agenda.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I will remember that, should I be elected that I represent a group of people and what support They may need from the City. Papillion is a City where individual needs can be helped. We are not Omaha for a reason, although there is growth, I feel that with good and mindful elected officials; the small town feel can remain small. I will look at city expenses as if it was setting up my own personal budget. I do not want to live anywhere else and I plan to live out my life in Papillion, Nebraska.