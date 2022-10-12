Candidate Profile: Lori Lowry

For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Name: Lori Lowry

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Occupation: Floral Designer

What motivated me to run for office:

As a mother of three (17, 13 and 11), I have always been fully invested in my childrens education and very involved with their schools. I have witnessed the change in the educational system over the years between my now Senior and 6th grader and became very outspoken with not only my frustration but the frustration of so many other parents who felt like their voice was not being heard. I decided I would stand up and be a voice for not only the parents but for our children.

Top Priority in office:

My top priority while in office will be to ensure full transparency in all things. Full financial transparency showing in detail where every dollar is spent as well as why certain contracts were awarded to certain businesses. Full transparency in education and in the classroom. Parents have every right to know what their children are being taught, what books and reading prompts they are reading, what books are available in the library as well as any and all surveys given and where and what that information will be used for.

How will I represent all constituents:

As a School Board member, I don’t have to agree with you or politically align with you, to truly listen to you and act on behalf of your concerns. I believe there is great power in really listening to a person and understanding where they are coming from.

If elected, I promise to fully serve, listen and without bias. I am here to do what is best for our parents, children and community; I represent everyone, not my own beliefs.

Experience for position:

First and foremost, I’m a Mom. I am in the trenches with my children every day, and have always fought for them and what is right. I have also worked as a special needs Para Professional as well as a Substitute Teacher. I have a love and passion for education as well as for our teachers. I understand the unique needs both educators and students face each day and am passionate to be an advocate for teachers, parents and students.

Most important aspect:

I believe that the most important aspect of being a School Board member is having the ability to be an advocate for our children and their educational needs. I believe School Board members are entrusted with the special task of always having not only our childrens best interest in mind, but also that of the community. We have to be fiscally responsible with our taxpayers money at all times.

Why should voters pick me:

Voters should pick me above other candidates because I have no other motive or intention other than putting our children first. That’s it. I promise to act as a firewall against any educational materials that are not age appropriate or fit for our students. I will fight for financial honesty and transparency with our tax dollars. Gretna is growing with is exciting, but also comes with challenges. I will meet these challenges head on with both our childrens and residents best interest in mind.

Plans if I don’t get elected:

If I don’t get elected I will do what I have always been doing; showing and advocating for our kids at both state and local School Board Meetings. You will see me at the Middle School PTO meeting and volunteering within our schools when possible.

What else I want to share:

While there are the larger issues that I will tackle head on if elected, there are also “smaller” things I would like to change. One thing I am really passionate is getting our High Schoolers a “real” homecoming dance the Saturday after the game. Gretna is one of only a few High Schools that does the dance directly after the football game, making it difficult for many students to be able to not only get ready in time but also truly enjoy the event. With our Gretna East opening next year, there will no longer be the issue of over crowing forcing the dance outside. Our kids deserve a full Homecoming experience, and I would love to work to make this possible. I also would like to look into our grading scale and investigate if it is actually putting our kids at a disadvantage compared to Elkhorn and Millard schools with college acceptance as well as scholarships.