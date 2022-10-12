Candidate Profile: Mark Hauptman

For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Name: Mark Hauptman

Party: Republican

Age: 46

Occupation: H&H Lawn & Landscape

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I have one child that has gone through GPS and three currently in GPS. I enjoy volunteering, giving back to the community and helping to make sure we are doing what is best for the students in Gretna

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

I should like to see the grading scale at GPS be changed to something similar to other metro districts. I feel students in Gretna are affected when looking at college, and are not giving equal opportunities compared to students in other districts.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

No matter any person’s political views or beliefs, it is important to focus on what our students need to be successful and feel safe in school.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have served on the GPS Board for 1 term. While I have learned a lot, about what is involved in this role, I feel that it can be challenging to help make changes in that amount of time. I own and operate my own business in Gretna. I have experience in managing people, paying bills, creating and reviewing estimates/bids, working with employees and clients, and making sure we meet timelines that have been set. I will continue to work to help GPS continue to hire the best teachers available to teach our kids.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

The most important thing as a board member is to remember that we need to do what is best for Children.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have experience running a business. I understand budgets and will continue to work to make sure that GPS will continue to build schools at the right time. It is important to make sure that class sizes stay smaller, and not spend tax dollars any sooner than needed.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to volunteer in the community and county. I enjoy helping and giving back to the people of the community. There is always a need for help.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I have lived in Gretna since 2001. I have been married to my wife Anne for 22 years and have four children. My oldest daughter is a sophomore at Ne Wesleyan in Lincoln, I have twin boys that are sophomores at Gretna high school, and a daughter that is in 6th grade at Aspen Creek Middle School. We opened a new H&H lawn and Landscape facility in Gretna in 2020 and love being located here. I live work and play in Gretna and feel this community is perfect for raising a family. I hope to continue to help make Gretna a great place to raise a family and send your kids to GPS.