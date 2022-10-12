Candidate Profile: Mary Moore Salem

For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Name: Mary Moore Salem

Party: Bellevue School Board is a non-partisan race

Age: 70 years young

Occupation: Retired teacher, retired business owner/photographer, volunteer for Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP)

What motivated you to run for office?

First, I was asked to consider running.

Second, I knew I had a solid educational background having taught at St. Mary's in Bellevue (7 &8), Council Bluffs Public Schools (P.E. K-6), Cooper Village - a locked residential facility for boys (7 -12), & subbed in OPS & Milliard (all grades). In my 25+ years of teaching, I have primarily taught American History & Government, Literature & Language Arts, Life Skills, Biology, P.E., etc. I have been on curriculum planning committees, helped hire teachers & a principal. I have led fundraisers, run horse therapy & garden therapy programs, and been a teacher representative on a school board for several years....all the while enjoying the art of teaching & loving the progress students made in their lives.

Thirdly, I researched what was happening with Bellevue's Board of Education. I read many past minutes & from those thought that the Superintendent proposed items & the Board simply approved them. There was no record of discussions. Then I went to Board meetings to see for myself. There were parents that spoke who were extremely angry especially pro-maskers & anti-maskers. There were those who spoke about book banning & had a negative view of even the word "diversity". One man consistently from month-to-month asked the Board to be receptive to Native Americans feelings concerning the logos & mascots of Bellevue schools. Para-professionals spoke of very low salaries... the polarization that I had read about in school districts around the country was present in Nebraska, but there were no real discussions. The tone seems to have lessened recently here. When I decided to run, I hoped that my life experiences within the national/international group, The Alternatives to Violence Project, (AVP) as a facilitator since 1996 would help. Facilitators guide experiential workshops & mini-sessions on conflict resolution & communication skills primarily within prison & work release centers as well as in the community & schools. I know that I can bring calm into volatile situations when needed.

Fourthly, I have seen that there is little & sometimes no discussion on important topics within the Bellevue School Board & the community. Teachers are surveyed, but the information gathered is not transparent. Students, parents, & the community are not surveyed. They need to have their voices heard. They can offer not only needs & concerns, but also ideas to make their schools even better. When I have talked with young people, the biggest concern that I heard was that there needed to be more access to mental health. High schools provide vocational guidance at best & care is given to some acute cases, but unlike elementary schools slated for mental health classes by a counselor this year, high school students are not afforded that luxury.

What is your top priority in office & how will you get it done?

My top priority would be to get more access to mental health for staff & within the high school classrooms. I would also seek to find a way for families to access more help when they are in crisis. To do that, the issue needs to be brought up for discussion at Board meetings. There are three ways an item can be put on the agenda - 1) the Superintendent can do that, 2) the Board president can do that, 3) 2 members of the Board can jointly do that. I would work with all on the Board to encourage that to happen. I would also enlist the help of the Assistant Superintendent & finance committees of the District for more data. I would look into speakers on mental health issues to speak to classes or an assembly for this school year. I would ask the counselors of the District for their ideas. I would also ask the community for support.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

Within my teaching, I tried to lead discussions where different viewpoints were expressed & students couldn't tell "my side". After Board meetings, I've made a point of talking with people who were directly opposed to each other's views. Common ground can be reached. I believe strongly in that. That is one of the 12 Guidelines of AVP. Another belief I share with The Alternatives to Violence Project is to "build community based on honesty, respect, & caring." I would ask those with "opposing viewpoints" to meet & discuss together with me. Those that want to ban a book, I would invite to read the book & meet up for discussion. For all issues I would ask, "What are the solutions?" I am open to talking with any group/person.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

... 70 years’ worth of living, learning & growing. I listen. That is a gift. If there is something I don't know or understand, I will ask & keep asking until I do. I learn from every person I meet & every experience I have. I have always loved teaching & the people I have encountered. We all have something to offer. Each voice matters. My life's work & volunteerism has led me here. (See answer to #1.)

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?​

A Board member serves first all of the District's children by helping to craft an educational vision for the present & for the future - helping to improve student & school achievements - all the while listening & representing the well-being of those students, educational staff, parents, & the community.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Three people have been on the Board for a long time. I offer fresh eyes.

The average range for Bellevue schools on national tests is around 50%. That seems to be acceptable "considering the numbers of students on free or reduced lunches". I don't accept that. I always found that the more I expected of my students, the better they did. When a "failing "student got a passing grade, I would remark to that individual that the truth was out...that they could do well. I will ask questions, even the hard questions. I will reach out to more of the community for their concerns & ideas. I truly believe that all voices matter. A greater partnership can be made with parents, community & educational staff.

What are your plans if voters don't decide to elect you?

I will continue to go to Board meetings. I will continue to raise questions & advocate for the things that I believe would benefit BPS - the students, parents, educational staff & the rest of the community. I will ask the Superintendent & the Assistant Superintendent, "How can I help?"

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

If there are any questions, please go to marymooresalem.com & ask under Contact Me. Also, I have answered survey questions for the Omaha World Herald, the Bellevue Times - bellevuetimes.com, the Bellevue Education Association, the League of Women Voters - lwvnebraska.org, & voterinformation.org (11 pages of information on just about anything).