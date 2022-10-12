Candidate Profile: Matt Core

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) Subdivision 4

Name: Matt Core

Party: Nonpartisan

Age: 36

Occupation: Lieutenant/Assistant Administrative Commander at Sarpy County Sheriff's Office

What motivated your decision to run for office?

Family, community, and service are the factors that drive me. I have spent the last 14 years at the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office, and prior to my career in law enforcement, I served in the Air National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. I feel a responsibility to serve my country and my community. My dad worked for OPPD for 32 years and I learned from an early age the important role OPPD plays in our community and in our daily lives. I view the OPPD Board as another way that I can give back and utilize my skills and experience to benefit others.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My priorities are to keep rates low, ensure our electricity is reliable, and protect our quality of life. I will ensure that proper oversight is provided to OPPD and that you, the ratepayer, are well-represented. If you have any concerns, needs, or ideas, please call or text me at 402-672-6520.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

Through my career in law enforcement and my service in the Air National Guard, I have proven my support and protection of everyone, regardless of their political philosophy. I will take the same approach to the OPPD Board. I will be there for my constituents whenever they are in need. I believe that everyone should be represented and have a good quality of life no matter their political opinions. As an OPPD Board Member, I will continue to serve my entire Community.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have worked in law enforcement for 14 years serving the community in several aspects and taking on numerous leadership positions. Prior to that, I served our country in the United States Air National Guard. I also have volunteered in the community as a youth sports coach, for my church, and as a Teammates mentor. These roles have given me a lot of experience listening to people, relating to them, and understanding them. OPPD Directors should serve and represent their community. My years of direct service make me well-suited for this role.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being an OPPD director?

The most important aspects of an OPPD Director are representation of the ratepayers and oversight of the utility. These go hand-in-hand. My duty as a Director is to be accessible to the community and represent them by ensuring that the utility is being run effectively and efficiently.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I decided to run for this position because I wanted to continue to serve and support my community. The role of an OPPD Board Director is an important one that comes with a lot of responsibility. I will embrace that responsibility and do what is right. I will always be considerate of how board decisions impact our community and I will work hard on behalf of ratepayers.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to work hard and be supportive of OPPD ratepayers.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I care about the community and the impact we have today for generations to come. As a father of four young children, I want to be sure that decisions are made that will benefit the future. I want to be a responsible steward of our resources so that we can have affordable and reliable electricity now and in the future.