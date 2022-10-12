Candidate Profile: Maureen McNamara

For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Name:​ Maureen McNamara​

Party:​ Republican​

Age:​ 61​

Occupation:​ Retired-BPS teacher/administrator, currently employed by Erwin's Jewelers​

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?​

I was an educator in the Bellevue Public Schools for 35 years, beginning as an elementary teacher, elementary principal and finally a director where I supervised a multitude of programs, both elementary and secondary. My education and​ ​experiences have provided a firm foundation to serve as an effective board member, which begins with building relationships.

​My background will enable me to effectively oversee​ ​the budget, policies, challenges and opportunities, while support​ing ​​staff, students and families.​

​What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My goal is to support the mission, vision and strategic plan of the Bellevue Public Schools. It is vital that we keep in sight fiscal responsibility and sustainability to ensure policies align with the functions of the school district, and to expect and provide high caliber opportunities and learning experiences for all. Those functions within the school district which do not directly align with the Strategic Plan should be carefully reviewed and justified.

​​Therefore there are​ three ​ways to accomplish this:​

​First, the district is charged to remediate the social, emotional and educational needs of students due to the recent challenges imposed upon the school environment. This will require a thorough study of data, anecdotal information, additional resources, programs and staff support.

Second, while the district assesses the needs of students and staff via data sources to include surveys, staff and student anecdotal information, Boys Town Social Skills data, etc., the district and the board need to be proactive, but also responsive to the strengths and weaknesses noted by the data studies.

In order to maximize the opportunities for students and staff, state and federal financial support is ​imperative​ thus my final p​riority​. Local property taxes have been ​somewhat ​sufficient to support public schools, however, state aid has ​been far less sufficient​ to support the needs of the whole child ​and​ additional mandates.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

A board member is an elected official and must serve the constituents with transparency, accountability and integrity.

​I​ encourage open communication, regardless the issue or concern. These comments will inform me of the climate of the community and their expectations. My background knowledge enables me to solve problems and seek productive solutions. The beauty of a community can be its diversity and opinions, and I will respect the divserity in philosophies. Being informed​, seeking to be informed​, accountable, honest, transparent, and persisten​ce ​are key components of representing all constituents. ​I enjoy collaborating with people. ​A strong board member should be able to make difficult decisions.​ ​​

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

​My past experiences include classroom teacher, principal and director. I am a member of the Metro Board of Education, Nebraska Association of School Boards, and many civic and local organizations. Responsibilities of my role as a director included building and overseeing the budget for my department, reviewing and implementing policies, conflict management, data review, collaboration with other departments, working closely with families, supporting students and staff.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?​ ​

A board member must understand the role of a board member​.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?​

They should select me for my vision, knowledge, work ethic, integrity and based upon my repsonses to this questionnaire.​

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

​I will continue to support the Bellevue Public Schools with the skills which enable me to understand and support the mission of BPS. I will continue to respect the board, leadership, staff and constituents.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?​

I take the role of a board member seriously with accountability and dedication.​ I am passionate about our families, staff and the success of each child.