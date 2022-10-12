Candidate Profile: Michael Tiedeman

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 1

Name: Michael Tiedeman

Party: Republican

Age: 35

Occupation: Project Manager at a local mechanical contractor

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I enjoyed serving our state and country in the Nebraska Army National Guard. I feel it is one of the greatest honors to serve. Since my separation from the National Guard in 2014, I have been looking for other ways to serve our community. About 2 years ago, I was at a City Council meeting, and I felt a calling that I could best serve our community by representing the citizens on our City Council.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority is to work with my fellow citizens in a proactive manner on our City Council. As proposed ordinances or resolutions are brought before the council, I want to reach out to the citizens to take their pulse on the issues. If there are concerns, I will work to ensure their concerns are addressed prior to action being taken on the issue. After all, if elected it is the people of Papillion that will be my boss.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

If elected it is my sole duty to represent the people. This can be achieved by engaging in open dialogue with them. I will be the first to admit I do not have all the answers. If I work with my constituents and truly listen to their concerns and beliefs, I will be able to bring those issues to the rest of the council. Then we can have a discussion in a public forum to address my constituents’ concerns.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have not previously held elected office, nor have I spent a career working in government. The experience I bring to the table is that of a differing perspective. I have spent my adult years working in the trades in a service industry. I understand how to listen to concerns and address them in an efficient manner. If elected, I will have to learn the in’s and out’s of the City Council. That is a challenge I am excited to take on.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a council member?

The most important aspect of being a City Councilman for Ward 1 is the people of Papillion. I will work for them, and I will be solely accountable to them. This election is about one thing: ensuring the people have a voice on our City Council.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I am a grassroots candidate. My campaign is primarily self-funded with supplemental funds being raised from local small dollar donations. Looking at my opponent’s Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission filing, he has raised a majority of his campaign funds from organizations in Omaha. Being mainly self funded, I will not be obligated to represent outside interests. My only care is the true representation of the people of Papillion.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If the voters choose not to afford me the honor of representing them. I will continue to be involved in our community and will search for other ways to give back to our wonderful city.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am working hard to earn the honor of representing the people of Papillion. If elected it is a tremendous responsibility that I will not take lightly. I promise to be responsive to my constituents and to work with them to help continue to make Papillion a place we all want to live.