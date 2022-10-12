Candidate Profile: Nina Wolford

For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Name: Nina Wolford

Party: Democrat

Age: 78

Occupation: Retired Teacher

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I taught English in Bellevue for 30 years. When I retired I ran for the Board, hoping to be a voice for the experienced teacher on the Board.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority will be encouraging the administration, teachers and support staff to find ways to replace the learning lost during due to COVID-19.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

​​When I ran for the Board 16 years ago I promised to be an independent thinker, a willing listener and a good steward of the taxpayers’ money. I have tried very hard to keep those promises.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

​In addition to my classroom experience, I have now served on the Board for 16 years.

During that time, I have tried to learn about all aspects of the district’s work. Five years ago I served on the Strategic Planning Committee which helped the district develop our

Mission, Vision, and Belief Statement. I also represented Bellevue on the Learning Community Board of Directors as well as the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?​

​​The opportunity to press for academic excellence.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Over the years I have supported our teaching and support staff. The success of our students depends on retaining our current staff and attracting new teachers to the district.

If re-elected, I will do my part to ensure that our teachers and support staff are fairly compensated and supported. Finally, I want to help the district grow its connection to our parents and community. Parents are our partners. They send their children to us to be educated in the broad sense of the word. They trust us to teach their children to think clearly, ask questions, write effectively, and explore ideas. I believe that a big part of our responsibility as educators is to make them independent learners who can become valuable members of our community and country.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

​I will continue to work on the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation.