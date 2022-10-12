Candidate Profile: Patricia Conway-Boyd

For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Name: Patricia Conway-Boyd

Party: Republican

Age: 65

Occupation: Vocational Rehabilitation Consultant with Conway Rehabilitation Services, (Self-Employed)

Website: No Formal Website: Reach me at patriciagconway7@gmail.com

What motivated your decision to run for office?

1) Property Values increase but the tax levy's remain the same. As property values increase, it requires less cents per $100 of value to meet district needs.

2) Parents are the ultimate authority of their children. We need to assure parents are well aware of curriculum and non-curricular activities and decisions involving their children.

3) Constituents need school board members that will engage with them when they have questions or concerns about school business.

4) We need to improve the learning environment, by addressing behavioral issues in the classroom so teachers can teach and students can learn.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Improved Reading and Math Skills; Fiscal Responsibility; Property Tax Levy Reduction; Parental Rights; Community Engagement; Transparency; and Improvement in Teaching/Learning Environment, which should assist in Retention of Teachers.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I believe most people, regardless of their potential affiliation, want the same thing from their school district. They want students to have an excellent education at a reasonable cost.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Papillion La Vista Board of Education from January 2007 through December 2018.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

The most important aspect of being on the Board is to represent constituents, be transparent, make the administration accountable for student education and exercise my fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

If constituents want a board member that will be transparent, engage with them, be a good steward of their tax dollars and make the administration accountable to student education they should vote for me.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If I do not get elected I do not have any other plans for elected positions.