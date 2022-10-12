Candidate Profile: Patty Pansing Brooks

For Representative in Congress District 1

Name: Patty Pansing Brooks

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I decided to run for Congress because the partisan grenade launching in Washington must be stopped. Compromise needs to occur more frequently in politics. No party and no person has all the answers. By working across the political aisle, we can work to solve our state and national problems while improving the lives of all Nebraskans and Americans.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority in office is to expand healthcare access for all Americans. The pandemic showed our country the crevices in our healthcare system. Prescription drug prices are at all time highs, rural communities lack access to quality healthcare, and many do not have the ability to pay for quality healthcare. We must ensure access to affordable healthcare for all Americans. It is vital to living healthy lives.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I have been a bipartisan member of the Nebraska Legislature for the past eight years. I delivered tough penalties on sex traffickers and worked with colleagues to eliminate taxes on social security and reduce property taxes. I have not accepted any corporate PAC dollars and never will. My leadership in Congress will continue on this path. I won’t be beholden to political parties or any special interests–only to Nebraskans.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I am a Nebraska State Senator, serving from 2014 to 2022, where I served on the Education Committee and as Vice Chair of the Judiciary Committee. I focused on juvenile justice reform, funding public education, and protecting Nebraskans from sex trafficking. I am a mother of three precious children, a small business owner, an attorney, and a community organizer. I am willing to do what is best for all Nebraskans.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of the House of Representatives?

The House of Representatives is the people’s body, with the power to have an enormous impact on people’s lives. With 2-year terms, it allows for new voices to be introduced into the body and, in turn, allows people to be better represented by nail ideas and fresh perspectives from their government servants.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Unlike my opponent, I will work for all Nebraskans. His voting record in Congress so far has shown that he does not support a woman’s right to privacy in the case of abortion and contraceptive care, or even exceptions for rape and incest. My opponent has already voted against same sex marriage and interracial marriage, and he does not support an Ambert Alert-like system to warn citizens of an active shooter situation. His votes in Congress do not represent the interests of Nebraskans, but rather, those of his party leaders. I plan to go to Congress and find people of goodwill, determined to work together for our people rather than for the extremists in both parties.

What are your plans if voters don't decide to elect you?

Well, I plan to win!

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

We need your help to get to Congress! You can write postcards, go door-to-door, make phone calls, and volunteer at Nebraska CD-1 community events to spread the word about our campaign. We have the best volunteers and we are always looking for more to join our team! Check out my website at https://pattyforcongress.com/ for more information!