Candidate Profile: Phil Davidson

For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Name: Phil Davidson

Party: Republican

Age: 52

Occupation: Community Relations Coordinator, City of Bellevue

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I am the Community Relations Coordinator for the City of Bellevue. I am very community minded and work hard to ensure that City of Bellevue residents are aware of what is going on in our community. As I work to cover and promote numerous events, it is obvious that a strong school district is essential to the growth and viability of the area that we call home. I feel that we have made great strides in the 6+ years that I have served on the School Board and I am running for another term to continue to support Dr. Rippe and his team of quality teachers and administrators in their efforts to further enhance the Bellevue Public School District.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

The COVID-19 Pandemic has had an impact on school districts and learning throughout the country and unfortunately Bellevue is no exception. As we move forward, it obviously is important that the members of the Bellevue School Board work with the teachers and administrators to ensure that we are meeting the educational, emotional and challenges that have come about due to the pandemic. One of my top priorities is that I feel it is essential to continue to expand and enhance the curriculum and programs at the Frank Kumor Career Center so all students will have the opportunity to succeed in real life, after graduation, whether their future plans involve college or not. Mr. Kumor understood that college wasn’t for everyone and we are excited to see this program continue to grow in his honor.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

The Bellevue Board of Education is a non-partisan race and I honestly believe that we all want what is best for the children of our community and the School District. Whether we have the same opinions politically or not will not take away my willingness to listen and discuss any ideas that may enhance the Bellevue Public Schools.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have served on the Bellevue Board of Education for a little over 6 years during some challenging and unique times. I am proud of the way that the School District has rallied together to get through these times and I am excited to work with all stakeholders to help the district continue to move forward in a positive direction. Outside of my time on the School Board, I have been involved with the Bellevue Public Schools for many years. I am a graduate of Bellevue West High School and my wife and I have had two children that have gone through the schools since kindergarten and have graduated in recent years. I have served as the President of the Fairview Elementary School PTA and coached part time at the middle schools and high schools. I have been around the Bellevue Community and Bellevue School District enough to have a good idea of what is working yet I have a willingness to listen to new ideas that will enhance the learning experience for all students and BPS team members.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?​

The strength of the Bellevue Public School is our people. The teachers and support staff are essential to the success of our district or any district because they are the face of the district to the families that we serve. If a family has a good experience with Bellevue Public Schools it is most likely not the result of their interaction with the Administration or School Board, but it is the result of the interaction that family has had with the teachers in the classroom. It is extremely important that we keep fighting on the state and federal level to ensure that we have the financing to continue to fund the best learning environment possible. While we have made great strides over the past few years, this is an ongoing issue that we need to keep ahead of.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

In the six plus years I have served on the Bellevue School Board, I feel that I have brought a positive and common sense approach to the school district. In a time where there are strong opinions and emotions on all sides on a variety of issues, I know it is important to not get caught up in the emotion of the moment, and help make sound decisions that will help the district move forward. I believe strongly in the work that Dr. Rippe and Team BPS have done to get the district back on the right track before COVID-19 and that positive and transparent leadership continued during the unique and ever-changing times that the COVID-19 created. I firmly believe that it is the teachers and support staff that make up a quality school district and I will continue to be a strong supporter of these talented men and women.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

While I would be disappointed in those results, I would also know that we have left a great team in place to continue to move the school district forward. I will continue to live and work in Bellevue while promoting and supporting a lot of the great things that are happening in this community.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I believe in Bellevue and have been active in many community activities and organizations throughout the years. In addition to currently serving on the Bellevue School Board, I am also on the Board of Directors of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. I have been the president of the Bellevue Community Foundation for the past three years and I am the co-chair of the committee that has brought the Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival and the Olde Towne Christmas event to our city. I also serve as a liaison to the Light Up Bellevue Committee and work to promote their efforts to beautify Bellevue through lights. I have served as a volunteer coach for many different sports and organizations over the past few decades, and was proud to serve on the Board of Directors for Bellevue Junior Sports Association for many years.