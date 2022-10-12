Candidate Profile: Richard Casey

For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 2

Name: Richard Casey

Party: Republican

Age: 65

Occupation: Director of Transportation, Bellevue Public Schools

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

The desire to continue to serve and represent the citizens of Bellevue.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Economic Development. For Bellevue to lessen the burden on current taxpayers and continue to offer and improve on services offered it is important to attract industry and retail business to the city. I am pleased to see that finally happening and am excited to be a part of that growth.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I think it is important for elected officials to remember that they represent all of their constituents, not just the ones that have the same ideological beliefs. As Bellevue's Ward 2 councilman I will strive deal with every issue with an empathetic ear and an open mind.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 27 years in numerous leadership and management positions. I have worked for Bellevue Public Schools for the last 20 years, two years as a teacher and the last 18 years as the Director of Transportation. I served on the Bellevue Planning Commission for 7 years and the Community Development Block Grant Committee for 8 years. I have chaired, and continue to chair, several state and local associations.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

It is hard to pick just one aspect, but I would say being a good steward of taxpayer dollars, being an effective conduit between the citizens of Ward 2 and city administration and looking out for the best interest of the city are all important components of a city councilperson's job.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

With a nonpartisan city council, I believe council members are better able to work together for the betterment of the city. That said, I believe voters will vote for the candidate who they believe best aligns with their political beliefs--that's the world we live in today. For those who are able to see past partisanship or haven't made that decision and are searching for an elected official who is unassuming, honest, caring and has the best interests of city Bellevue and the citizens who live in this wonderful community at heart, I would appreciate your vote.