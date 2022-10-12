Candidate Profile: Rick Holdcroft

For Member of the Legislature District 36

Name: Rick Holdcroft

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

What motivated your decision to run for office?

To serve the people of Nebraska. Service has always defined my life goals. Whether serving my country in the US Navy or serving my community in leadership position in non-profit organizations, it has been my honor to serve my fellow citizens.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Reduce taxes. Eliminate the inheritance tax. Reduce the income tax rate and work with local political entities to reduce property tax levies.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

My office will always be open to communications with my constituents. I will listen to their concerns and my votes in the legislature will reflect the values of the people I serve.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

28 years in the US Navy has taught me leadership, organization, motivation and management skills which I will employment in my position as a Senator in the Unicameral.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

As a Senator in the unicameral, I will fight for the rights of my constituents and work to reduce taxes and promote business to make a better environment for our working families.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I share the conservative values of the people of Legislative District 36.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue to serve my community by supporting non-profit organizations in leadership positions.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

For me it is about service. It is in my blood. My Father served in the Navy for 25 years, my Brother for 20 years and 4 of my 5 children served as commissioned officers in the US Military. After retirement I served my community in leadership position in the Navy League, Air Force Association, Rotary International and the Knights of Columbus. I have served my country and my community and now I am ready to serve the Great State of Nebraska.