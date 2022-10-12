Candidate Profile: Scott Murray

For Member of Board of Directors District 7 for Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha

Name: Scott Murray

Party: Republican, however the race is nonpartisan

Age: 35

Occupation: Mechanical Engineer/Program Engineer

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I enjoy solving problems and working with utilities. I thought it would be a great fit given my experience, and I want to keep costs low and prevent issues before they happen.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority is Communication. We need to cut some of the red tape and provide clearly understandable reports and transparency into how the utility operates. Additionally, the Utility needs to partner more with local businesses and customers to improve efficiency and reliability. More details are on my website.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I will provide transparency and accountability in order to ensure that a reasonable level of service and price are provided for all customers.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I am a Professional Mechanical Engineer with over a decade of experience working directly on utility projects and utility business operations. I am also the VP of the School Board for Mary Our Queen in Omaha.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, school board member, congressman, etc.)?

Communication. On my website I have detailed my goals, all of my campaign donations and expenses, as well as my positions and interview responses from various organizations.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I am good at solving problems and enjoy working with utilities. I have the necessary experience, skillset, and open communication policies that make me the best candidate for the position.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue working and find different ways to help the community. I have no plans to run for any non-utility public office.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I have been endorsed by La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig as well as the OPPD Board Chair Amanda Bogner.