Candidate Profile: Scott Zimmerman

For Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Name: Scott Zimmerman

Party: Libertarian

Age: 48

Occupation: Certified Elementary Educator

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I believe Nebraska deserves better than politics as usual. I have become increasingly frustrated by feeling that we are not being represented by our current political climate and instead of complaining about it, I decided it was time to do something. Ultimately, I aim to help create a Nebraska that has true representation of all Nebraskans. I see so many opportunities for coalition building that are wasted away by political positioning. The voters in Nebraska deserve a candidate who wants to serve Nebraskans and who will listen to understand their needs.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

My top priority will be a focus on Tax Reduction/Elimination. Our state funded programs are over dependent upon property taxes and it's time to evaluate the efficiencies and necessities of programs and projects being funded by public tax dollars. The Nebraska tax system is a tangled web which needs to be sorted out completely. Long term, I see a Nebraska where income taxes do not exist and property taxes have a locked rate and sunset date. Short term, as Governor I will focus on ensuring Nebraska's tax revenue is being used efficiently with a focus on Education Reform. The way children learn and grow has changed dynamically over the last 10 years and our public education sector has failed to meet the needs of our learners. We have a constitutional responsibility to provide access to education in our state, and the current public education system is over extended beyond means to meet the demands of our communities. I will work towards decentralizing education in Nebraska. I will work to develop a fiscally responsible education model, which will allow parents more control and oversight of their children's education. I will expand both private education and homeschooling opportunities throughout the entire state. Additionally, I will work on resolving our criminal justice system challenges. relieve the pressure of the overpopulated prison system by evaluating laws and punishments associated with non-violent and/or victimless crimes with a focus on rehabilitation and reassimilation into society. By reducing the prison population in our state we are better prepared to utilize resources to ensure that those individuals who are a true threat to the safety and security of others can be managed accordingly.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

As an elected official, you have a responsibility to value and respect all whom you serve. The Governor is a public servant and should represent all Nebraskans, not just those with the same political affiliation. Party politics accomplishes very little. As Governor, I will listen to understand and consider the needs of all Nebraskans, not just an echo chamber. All too often, our elected officials fail to move forward because they have become so entrenched in political rhetoric that they are unwilling to consider opposing points of view.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have over 25 years of leadership experience working with all age demographics and personality types. I put the right people, in the right places, at the right time, and provide the resources to do the best job that can possibly be done. I have been politically active for 40 years and have served in leadership roles including, Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, and State Director for organizations continuing to thrive based on structures I helped to implement.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being governor?

The Governor must represent Nebraska with integrity, compassion, and respect for all. As leader of the state, the responsibility falls on you to ensure that state business is run efficiently, effectively, and with equality for all.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I am a Master Certified Educator, husband, father and grandfather. I am a 6th Generation Nebraskan who will be laid to rest in the same cemetery as my Nebraska ancestors. I have a vested interest in Nebraska and the future of our state. I have a strong desire to see Nebraska emerge as a leader in our Nation. I am a true servant leader. I will build coalitions to accomplish tasks and believe that state leadership must make serving the people their only priority.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will continue in my role as an Educator and focus on ensuring that our future generations have an opportunity to become critical thinkers, responsible citizens, and contributing members of our communities.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I'm just a regular person, who works hard to provide for his family and understands what it's like to struggle to make ends meet. As a father and grandfather, I simply want to see Nebraska become a state where our future generations don't feel like they have to leave in order to live their best lives. I believe that the individual is best suited to manage their own estates and should be free to do so with a minimal amount of interactions with the government, as long as they are not impeding another individual's ability to do the same.