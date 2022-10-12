Candidate Profile: Steve Engberg

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 2

Name: Steve Engberg

Party: Non-Partisan Position

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I enjoy providing services and leadership for the community. As a life-long resident it is important for me to be involved in order to preserve our small town feel, while planning for the future. There also are many projects I wish to complete.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

1) Preserve the small community feeling

2) Remain transparent in what business the council conducts

3) Continue a sound fiscal policy

4) Provide excellent city services

5) Planning is key to ensuring a safe, peaceful community

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

Listening is key. There is no room for politics in local government. The goal of the council should be to build and sustain a safe, well managed community for all. Council should represent those that elected them, not personal views.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have served as a police officer and police chief for the community, and been a member of the council for 30 years. I am honored to be the longest serving council member in the 150 year history of the city. During my time on the council I have served on every committee, and chairman of most. I am the currant city council president, and have held that position many times. I have been part of of the growth of the city from a small town to what it is today. During that time the city has planned well for the growth – keeping the small town feel of the city.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a council member?

To listen to the community and represent what the citizens want the city to be, and not what I may want. It is important to continue to be fiscally responsible, and provide a level of service the community desires. Planning is key.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have a proven record of positive leadership. My knowledge of the community is helpful to the city staff and management of the city. I have a wealth of knowledge in planning which has been very important to this point, and will continue to be a priority in the future. Knowledge of all the city departments and supporting them with sound fiscal decisions enables the city to provide an excellent level of services to the citizens. Serving through the growth of the city I know what a small community feeling is,, which allows me to preserve it in the future. I respect the past, yet am forward thinking bringing new and fresh ideas for the future.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I will find other avenues to continue to serve the city. I will always be of service to the community because it means a lot to me.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am of the opinion my length of service to the city, both as police chief and council member, is a valuable quality to be used in providing service to the community. I have committed my entire adult life to ensure Papillion is a unique and great city in which to live. The city tax rate has decreased 35% during my time in office, we have the lowest crime rate in the metro, have been named as a great place to live nationally. The city provides a high quality of living that indeed “feels like home.” I am proud and humbled to have a part in it.