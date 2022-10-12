Candidate Profile: Steve Sunde

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 3

Name: Steve Sunde

Party: Republican

Age: 62

Occupation: Career criminal prosecutor

What motivated your decision to run for office?

My motivation in running for a second term on the Papillion City Council serving the residents of Ward 3, is my belief in the importance of continuing an interactive, "by the people for the people" approach to representative governing here in our community.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Local governing bodies are probably the purest form of representative democracy remaining in America. It is important that people know that their voices count. That means being open and accessible to the voters. That means listening closely and respectfully to voters' views and concerns on issues. That means advocating aggressively on behalf of those issues important to the citizens for Ward 3. These are my top priorities.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

See answer to previous question. I would add that serving one's constituents does not include sitting around thinking up new ways to impose unnecessary rules and restrictions on them. Don't most of us want our elected officials at all levels of government to stop trying to micro-manage our lives? If I am fortunate enough to be re-elected, I intend to continue to be a strong voice against local government overreach upon citizens' individual liberties.

What experience do you have to offer this position?

In addition to serving a first term in this position, I offer a lifetime of experience as both a manager of people and as a crime-fighting trial attorney.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a council member?

Listening.

Why should voters pick you over other candidates?

I've kept my promises. If you approve of the job I have done thus far, and you agree with my general philosophy of self-governance and defense of individual liberties, then I respectfully ask for your support,

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

Four years ago, I promised to fight for better roads within Ward 3, Papillion.

At that time, many many of our roads were in very bad shape. I am proud to report that we have seen tremendous improvements, but more still needs to be done. If re-elected, I pledge to continue to advocate for those necessary road improvements within Ward 3.