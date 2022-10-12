Candidate Profile: Steven L. Stehlik

For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Name: Steven L. Stehlik

Party: Democrat (non-political office)

Age: 49

Occupation: Medical Sales

Website: n/a

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I love our school district. I think our teachers, staff and administrators do an amazing job of not only educating our children but preparing them for the world and their lives ahead. I want to help support them as well as prepare our district to be able to continue to provide for all our children as we grow.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Manage growth. We all know that Sarpy county is the fastest growing right now and our school district is about to see never before growth. We have the money and leadership in place to work through that growth but it is coming quickly. I want to make sure that we don’t just provide the necessary facilities, etc for growth but we continue to exceed other districts in all aspects including facilities, activities, education, athletics, college readiness, etc. - all why being fiscally responsible.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

First, by reminding all of my constituents this is NOT a political office. Politics has NO place inside our district. We need to focus on educating our students better than all the other districts around and provide safe and meaningful learning for EVERY student. At no point would I allow any political discussions in the position. Our primary focus should always be the students. If its best for them, its best for the district.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I first hand view. My father was a small town farmer and Superintendent of School for Table Rock High School and later Falls City High School. Dr. Stehlik had over 35 years of that position. My mother was a grade school teacher for over 40 years. I’ve seen the school board meetings - good and bad, the extra work teachers need that others don’t see. The successes and the failures. I too, had a teaching certificate but never chose to follow that life path. As a father of 4 children I’ve seen the school from the student level and the teacher and administrative level. I feel that 360 degree look will allow me to help make decision that affect the district globally not just from one view point.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

Honesty. No hidden agendas and a very clear mission statement. The board should be overly focused on what is best for the students. I realize there will always be improvements and emergencies and situations that will require decisions that aren’t always easy. However, if the guiding principle is ‘how does this affect the students’ I feel like that will ease the burden and justify the tough decisions if they are the reason the decisions are being made.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

They should choose me because I care about our district deeply. I’ve had 2 students graduate and have two more the will graduate. I have donated thousands of dollars to the school throughout my children’s tenure and my wife and I have volunteered hundreds of hours of service as well. We’ve rarely said know when asked to help in any aspect. Whether it is been for the classroom, one of countless activities or on the field of play we’ve supported the best we can. I want to take that support and pour it in to the board of education as well.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

The same as it is now. Continue to volunteer and help the district in any way I can. I’ve been asked to sit on several of the committees they’ve had throughout the years and always been honored to be selected and glad to help. Winning/losing an election will not change that.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I believe I’ve shared it all. If ANYONE that wants to reach out to me or ask any questions - I’m an open book and would love to chat with you.