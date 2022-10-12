Candidate Profile: SuAnn Witt

For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Name: SuAnn Witt

Party:

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired, Nebraska Dept. of Education

Website: None

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I have worked in public education for over 49 years and want to continue this public service.

As a school board member, my experience will contribute to serving the students, staff, and community of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

The Board has full responsibility for the general control and direction of the school system. I will achieve these priorities through governance and policy, as is the role of the Board. My top priorities are:

Safety: putting in place those elements that focus on a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.

Resource Management: assuring all funds, especially taxpayer contributions, are used for educational objectives and not frivolous or politically motivated purposes.

Advocacy: keep kids first and politics out of the classroom. Teachers know how to develop and deliver curriculum. Let them.

Equity/Diversity: Every student is unique and has needs to achieve their goals. No matter their situation, each student should get what they need when they need it.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

The school board should act in a non-partisan fashion. It is important to listen to constituents and consider all input when making decisions that affect students. I do not support politically motivated influences in public education. The Board of Education is here to assure students receive an unbiased education that leads to a good citizen and productive community member.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

In addition to serving on the PLCS school board for the last four years, I have worked in serving public education for over 49 years, not as a teacher, but in supportive and administrative roles. Most of my career was in various positions in the Omaha Public School system. In 2008, I joined the Nebraska Department of Education where I worked on policy and support structures with local, state, and national educators strengthening and advancing the needs of public K-12 education. As a Lead Evaluator for school accreditation, I served on over a dozen teams providing best practices feedback on school and district-level reviews. I believe in public education, serving every student and the value a well-educated population brings to its community.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being a board member?

We live in unusually political times that have had an enormous and unfortunate affect dividing our citizens. We need to continue to hold to truth and maintain operational effectiveness. I believe that I contribute to that effort and am not swayed or influenced by extreme ideologies.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Every student matters and public education serves all students. Voters should do their research and identify those candidates who will best serve the public good – not one faction. I believe my experience and non-partisan character are a good choice for our community and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

If not elected I will continue to raise my grandson and support the Papillion La Vista School district as a parent and community member.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I am proud and grateful to hold endorsements from La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig and the advocacy group Nebraskans for Educational Excellence. I am especially proud to say that the Papillion La Vista Education Association (PLCS teachers) has endorsed the three incumbent candidates, Brian Lodes, Fred Tafoya, and me.