Candidate Profile: Theresa Love-Hug

For Board of Governors District 5 for Metropolitan Community College

Name: Theresa Love-Hug

Party: Nonpartisan

Age: 41

Occupation: Personal Banker Escalation Manager

Website: N/A

What motivated your decision to run for office?

My cousin, Ron Hug, currently represents Metro Board of Governors – at Large. He called me and put the bug in my ear, telling me he believes I can freshen things up and that I’d be a great asset to the Board.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Becoming more familiar with MCC’s systems and processes as well as assisting with keeping tuition as low and reasonable as possible.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I intend to represent with profound motivation to overcome any obstacles that may stand in our way of achieving our goals to make MCC a creditable and affordable institution to attend.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Quite honestly, this is a first for me. I attended MCC a number of years ago, for several years off and on, at the South Omaha campus, making the Dean’s List. With my experience in the banking industry, I know I can assist with the budget. I am well versed in how to be a brand ambassador and help Metro grow their community relations. I’m an effective communicator and I promote innovation as well as high standards for honesty, integrity, and fairness.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of (the position you are running for: councilperson, schoolboard member, congressman, etc.)?

Being a reliable and dependable advocate for the students of MCC and their families.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

This would be a new opportunity for me. Many people often tell me I think outside of the box. I believe I can bring fresh ideas and experiences to the table, and assist in making the Board better than ever.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

Either way, I will continue working at FNBO, as well as take care of my folks and my family. Life is too busy to sit and sulk. Do I want to make a positive difference as a member of the Metro Board? Absolutely. But if it’s not my time, then it’s not my time – I can try again in 4 years!