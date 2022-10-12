Candidate Profile: Thomas Burns

For Bellevue Mayor

Name: Thomas Burns

Party: Democrat

Age: 28

Occupation: Assistant Probation Officer

What motivated your decision to run for office?

After six years on the City Council, I’ve seen too many deals made that put private interests ahead of the broader public interest. This alone is reason to run for Mayor.

I love Bellevue and I believe we are not moving forward in a manner that compares favorably to what we see of neighboring communities like LaVista, Papillion, Gretna, and even Ralston.

I have nothing personal against the current Mayor, but friends are honest with each other, and it’s time for a change.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

We have begun to move backward as a City. We are no longer doing things with the intent of improving our community with citizens' best interests at heart, but rather have become more focused on self-interest and political motives.

Professional City Management is a top priority for moving our city forward. That includes making sure that we have a City administrator who is experienced and prepared for this role.

It is time to create a clear vision for our City that is inclusive of all our neighborhoods and Bellevue residents. It is time to take a holistic approach to development, making sure we have master planning for development zones in all areas of Bellevue and that our efforts create a shared sense of belonging and prosperity.

Our City is at a crossroads, and this is our chance to finally move beyond the 'Old Boys Club' that stifles participation and progress.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

I've always listened to my constituents regardless of their viewpoints. I believe in treating all of our neighbors with respect and I am never close-minded about weighing different perspectives.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have served 6 years on the City Council, longer than the Mayor and a majority of the other council members. I recognize certain budget factors others often ignore or don’t understand. For example, when we don’t change the tax rate when property assessed values are rising, we’re sending residents a larger tax bill every year. That’s one of the reasons I stood with the minority on the Council voting against pay raises for the Mayor and City Council members. I have worked on budget and city services issues, including the City Budget Task Force, the citizen-based Parks Advisory Board and the special committee to study a new library.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being the mayor?

A modern Bellevue Mayor should be an advocate for our City, and all of our neighborhoods. To listen, and work collectively with Bellevue residents, agencies, and various community organizations. It is important to serve with humility.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

Specific issues place my platform in marked contrast with my opponent. I believe we need professional city management, more transparency at City Hall, clean neighborhood parks and a walkable city, master planning for economic development, and a modern library serving all of Bellevue.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

Continue to advocate for our neighborhoods and to keep working for a better Bellevue.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

Bellevue is Nebraska's 3rd largest City, but it feels like we are the 3rd largest City in Sarpy County. I have been knocking on thousands of doors in this election and most Bellevue neighbors can't identify a clear vision of our City's path forward. I contend that's because there isn't one. If I'm elected, I'll continue to visit neighborhoods, and host town forums in all parts of Bellevue. We'll define a new vision together.