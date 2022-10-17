Candidate Profile: Tom Mumgaard

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 4
Tom Mumgaard did not respond to a questionnaire from the Papillion Times. He was appointed in January 1994 to the Papillion City Council and elected in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
