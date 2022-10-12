Candidate Profile: Trace Jones

For County Treasurer

Name: Trace Jones

Party: Republican

Age: 53

Occupation: Sarpy County Treasurer

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I was appointed Interim Treasurer by the county board in April 2021. Ever since that day, my staff and I have put a lot of hard work into improving service to the community and internal processes. I am very proud of my staff and the amazing transformation of the office. We take great pride in providing a Treasurer’s office to the community that is efficient and one that they can trust. My motivation to run for office is to keep the good thing going in the Treasurer’s Office for Sarpy citizens and my staff.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

I have two top priorities; 1) ensure taxpayer dollars are secured, accounted for, and distributed in accordance with Nebraska statute and the county tax levy. I intend to continue to get it done by applying sound accounting principles and meticulous attention to detail. 2) Continue to keep customer wait times to a minimum. Currently the average customer wait time to title and register a new vehicle is under 3 minutes. I will continue to get it done by ensuring we have trained, knowledgeable, friendly customer associates who understand we exist to serve the community and it is imperative we provide fast, accurate customer service.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

My party affiliation has nothing to do with how well I perform my job. My office will provide the same high-level customer service to everyone.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

I have served in the position since April 2021, and have a budgeting, accounting, and auditing background from my 28 years in the United States Air Force.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being treasurer?

The most important aspect of the Treasurer’s Office is the Treasurer must care. Care about security and accountability of taxpayer dollars, care about providing fast and efficient service to the community, and genuinely care about the office staff because they are ones providing the fantastic work…and are truly the face of Sarpy County.