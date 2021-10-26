 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinals top Lady Reds
0 comments

Cardinals top Lady Reds

  • Updated
  • 0

After trading the first two sets, Class 2A No. 12 Treynor won the next two sets to defeat Missouri Valley in four sets (25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16).

This is the third time in four meetings this season Treynor defeated Missouri Valley.

The Two played neck and neck for the first two sets before Treynor took control in the next two sets to earn themselves a spot in Wednesday's regional final game.

Leading the way on offense for the Cardinals was senior Madeline Lewis with 19 kills, senior Kailey Rochholz also had double-digit kills with 11 kills for the game and senior Natalie Simpson contributed another seven kills.

Defensively, junior Delaney Simpson led the Cardinals with 14 digs, senior Keelea Navara added another 10 digs. Finally, senior Emma Flathers led Treynor with three aces.

With this victory, Treynor advances to the regional final where they will play Western Christian (37-5) at 7 p.m. at Bishop Heelan high school in Sioux City. Treynor’s last trip to the state tournament was in 2018.

Missouri Valley (28-7) 22 25 19 16

Treynor (28-7) 25 23 25 25

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Social Security gets a raise. Here are the numbers
Editorials

Editorial: Social Security gets a raise. Here are the numbers

Social Security is the largest single program in the federal budget and it’s about to get bigger. The recently announced 5.9 percent jump in the annual cost of living adjustment is the largest since 1982. Retirees will see an average of $92 added to their monthly benefits next year, raising the typical amount to $1,657, the Social Security Administration estimates. Social Security, which sends ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert