It’s time to get costumes and candy bags ready as Ghouls and Glow returns to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-30.
The anti-mask sentiment showed up again Wednesday in a small walk-out at Abraham Lincoln High School.
The Council Bluffs Community School District has received an offer on the Madison Campus property, officials announced during a hearing on the…
Council Bluffs man Andrew J. Fischer, 55, was sentenced on Sept. 10 to five months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose fo…
A false start penalty at the 1-yard line with 20 seconds remaining in the game proved to be the defining moment for Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Centr…
Shouting, police officers and tears: Bluffs school board meeting turns into an anti-mask demonstration
Tuesday’s meeting of the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education took a turn during a discussion about masks, as anti-mask…
Seven years ago, a trip to a lacrosse tournament in Colorado opened Blake Cyboron’s eyes to a new world of possibilities.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
It’s shaping up to be an interesting school election this year for Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District Boards of Educat…
With the nation facing a dire shortage of health care workers, Iowa Western Community College will offer free Certified Nursing Assistant trai…