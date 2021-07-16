Casinos coming to Council Bluffs and the birth of the Iowa West Foundation

Bluffs Run Greyhound Race Park, the first legal gambling establishment in Council Bluffs, opened in 1986 off of South 24th Street and Interstate 80. The industry opened up in 1994, when legislative action changed Iowa Code to permit casino gaming at such facilities. This opened the door to riverboat casino facilities to open in Council Bluffs, following a county election on the matter in May 1994.
By 1996, Harveys Riverboat Casino opened at a site south of the Interstate 480 bridge at a cost of $1.5 million, and Bluffs Run’s casino was already in operation. They would soon be joined by Ameristar Casino-Hotel off of River Road and Nebraska Avenue. Later state legislation would allow for the casinos to be on land rather than on riverboats. When that happened, the two riverboats docked and eventually closed.
Harveys was sold and became Harrah’s Casino. Bluffs Run stopped greyhound racing and later became Horseshoe Casino.
With the casinos, however, came a large investment in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa in the form of the Iowa West Foundation.
Despite its modest beginnings and relative youth, the Iowa West Foundation has evolved significantly to become one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the Midwest. The Iowa West Racing Association was officially formed in 1984, and the Iowa West Foundation was established in 1994 as a private charitable foundation.
Iowa West receives funds/fees from the Iowa West Racing Association, the license holder for Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe Casinos, and, in return, disperses them to programs throughout the region.
Funding from the Iowa West Foundation has contributed to many things including the growth of public art in Council Bluffs, construction of the Council Bluffs Public Library and the Mid-America Center, the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College; renovation of the Carnegie Library into the Union Pacific Museum, parks and playgrounds, nature trails and more. It also provides college scholarships, funding for public safety and first responder equipment, to name a few.
Millions of dollars also go to state, county and city governments.
— This story first ran as part of the Nonpareil's "Celebrating 175 Years!" magazine.