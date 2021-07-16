Casinos coming to Council Bluffs and the birth of the Iowa West Foundation

Bluffs Run Greyhound Race Park, the first legal gambling establishment in Council Bluffs, opened in 1986 off of South 24th Street and Interstate 80. The industry opened up in 1994, when legislative action changed Iowa Code to permit casino gaming at such facilities. This opened the door to riverboat casino facilities to open in Council Bluffs, following a county election on the matter in May 1994.

By 1996, Harveys Riverboat Casino opened at a site south of the Interstate 480 bridge at a cost of $1.5 million, and Bluffs Run’s casino was already in operation. They would soon be joined by Ameristar Casino-Hotel off of River Road and Nebraska Avenue. Later state legislation would allow for the casinos to be on land rather than on riverboats. When that happened, the two riverboats docked and eventually closed.

Harveys was sold and became Harrah’s Casino. Bluffs Run stopped greyhound racing and later became Horseshoe Casino.

With the casinos, however, came a large investment in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa in the form of the Iowa West Foundation.