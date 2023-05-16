Hey, Pilgrim, are you ready for nearly 12 hours of John Wayne classics? Well, you'll get them today during this four-film lineup on MOVIES! (moviestvnetwork.com) that features three Westerns (well, one is technically more of a "Northern") and one war film. First up is North to Alaska (1960), which co-stars a pretty intriguing mix of cast members including Stewart Granger, comedian Ernie Kovacs, singer/actor Fabian and French fashion model/actress Capucine.

Following that is The Undefeated (1969), which also features Rock Hudson and Lee Meriwether and is set amid events of both the American Civil War and France's second intervention in Mexico. Next, 1961's The Comancheros (pictured), co-starring Stuart Whitman and Lee Marvin, was the final film for legendary director Michael Curtiz, who died of cancer shortly after the film was completed (Wayne took over the directing in an uncredited capacity when Curtiz became too ill to finish). Finally, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Longest Day (1962), an epic dramatization of the D-Day invasion, has Wayne leading a large and varied international cast that also includes Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, Robert Ryan, Eddie Albert, Mel Ferrer, Rod Steiger, Jeff rey Hunter, Paul Anka, Robert Wagner, Sal Mineo, Peter Lawford, Richard Burton, Richard Dawson and future Bond movie villains Curd Jurgens, Gert Frobe and Walter Gotell.