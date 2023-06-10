Airing as part of Turner Classic Movies' Musical Matinee series, this Oscar-winning (for Best Art Direction) 1934 Ernst Lubitsch film is based on Franz Lehar's 1905 operetta of the same name. Jeanette MacDonald plays Madame Sonia, a rich widow in the small, fictional kingdom of Marshovia, whose tax payments are the main source of income for the tiny realm. When she leaves for Paris, the king (George Barbier) enlists a dashing count (Maurice Chevalier) to court her and win back her allegiance. Edward Everett Horton, Una Merkel and Sterling Holloway also star.