Chihuahua - Nugget
Baby Nugget came to us with her mom, Chica, at just 4 weeks old. They made the trip from Texas,... View on PetFinder
Danny Koch is back in southwest Iowa for a brief time before embarking on his next career adventure.
Two local churches are thankful this season to have bigger facilities that better meet their needs.
Prepare for some unpleasant truth bombs to hit.
An Abraham Lincoln High School teacher faces three counts of threats of terrorism, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
It’s time for Christmas at the Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St.
With plenty of room in the 2,000-square-foot house, Nate Watson hauls out 27 Christmas trees, 23 of which are at least 3 feet tall and completely decorated with lights, garlands and ornaments.
Abraham Lincoln football had nearly a dozen players earn a spot on the Class 5A District 2 team and seven others earn up on the honorable ment…
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball needed a few minutes to get going, but after the first four minutes of the game, the Rams were rollin…
Finding other survivors is highly unlikely, officials said. In the U.S., weather may make post-Thanksgiving travel tricky, and hundreds of FedEx shipments have been found dumped in a ravine.