City of Bellevue Proposal No. 1

City of Bellevue

Proposition No. 1

Vote FOR or AGAINST

The City of Bellevue established an Economic Development Program (the “Plan”) after approval of the voters on or about November 4, 2014. Pursuant to the Plan, the City of Bellevue, Nebraska established an Economic Development Program which appropriated funds annually for the purposes of economic development in the Highway 34 Corridor District. The City of Bellevue now desires to amend the Plan to allow for the Economic Development Program and allocation of funds associated with the same to extend to anywhere within the corporate limits of the City of Bellevue and its extra-territorial jurisdiction (the “Amended Plan”) however said amended plan will not require additional funding. Shall the City of Bellevue amend its existing economic development program to include the entire corporate limits of the City of Bellevue and its extra-territorial jurisdiction?

The Economic Development Program as previously approved by voters is summarized as follows:

The goals of the Bellevue Nebraska Economic Development Program support the development of new jobs, attract a variety of new businesses, broaden the tax base, generate employment opportunities, attract new capital investment, expand the labor market and the retention of existing jobs for the citizens of Bellevue by promoting development within the Highway 34 Corridor District.

Duration of the Program: The length of time the Program previously approved was twenty-five (25) years beginning May 1, 2015.

Years for Collection of the Funds: Funding for this Program was previously approved by voters.Collection of funds for the Program shall be on all taxable sales beginning on May 1,2015 and shall end on April 30,2035 (twenty years).

Source of Funds: The source shall be (i) any existing City Sales and Use Tax, Lodging Tax, Occupancy Tax and Real Estate Tax as designated by the City Council, and (ii) any future increases of City Sales and Use Tax, Lodging Tax, Occupancy Tax and Real Estate Tax as may be approved by the voters.

Total Amount to be Collected: These funds and amounts collected were previously approved by voters. The total amount to be collected is estimated to be $375,000 per one-half year and $750,000 per year in fiscal years 2015-2016 (one-half (1/2) fiscal year), 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022, 2022-2023, 2023-2024, 2024-2025, 2025-2026, 2026-2027, 2027-2028, 2028-2029, 2029-2030, 2030-2031, 2031-2032, 2032-2033, 2034-2035 and 2035-2036 (one-half fiscal year), with the revenue being allocated to the Economic Development Plan as outlined. The one-half fiscal years shall be only one-half of the estimate to be collected.