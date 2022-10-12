City of La Vista Half Cent Sales Tax

Shall the governing body of the incorporated municipality - the City of La Vista - continue the additional local sales and use tax of one-half of one percent (ó%),which is part of the first one and one-half percent (1ó%) of the City’s current two percent (2%) sales and use tax rate, for an additional thirty (30) years beginning July 1, 2025 and ending July 1, 2055, and continue to impose a sales and use tax of the additional one-half of one percent (ó%) upon the same transactions within such municipality on which the State of Nebraska is authorized to impose a tax, with revenues generated by the additional one half of one percent (ó%) to be used for major street improvement projects and other capital expenditures?