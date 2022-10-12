City of La Vista Restaurant Tax

City of La Vista
Proposal to Impose Occupation Tax on Restaurants and Drinking Places At Fixed 2.5% Rate
Vote FOR or AGAINST
Shall the Mayor and City Council of the City of La Vista impose an occupation tax on restaurants and drinking places within the City pursuant to Nebraska Statutes Sections 16-205 and 18-1208 that is calculated at a fixed rate of two and one-half percent (2ó%) of gross receipts from food and beverages, effective on a date and subject to other terms and conditions as specified by Ordinance, which occupation tax is projected to generate annual revenue in excess of $700,000 and replaces the City’s current occupation tax on restaurants and drinking places?